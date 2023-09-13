Narcan hits pharmacy shelves; Boone County health department offers it for free.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter naloxone, with the brand name Narcan, in March, but prices without insurance are $50 or more depending on the pharmacy.
Narcan is a nasal spray version of naloxone, which can revive a person from an overdose within minutes.
Pharmacies like Walgreens, now have it on shelves for $49.99. Local pharmacies like Kilgore's, are not keeping it out on their shelves because of its price. One Kilgore's pharmacy said without insurance, brand-name Narcan is over $100.
Boone County officials to hold Master Plan virtual open house
Boone County officials held a virtual open house Tuesday to discuss the planning process, hear from the planning team and view existing conditions for the formulation of a new Master Plan.
This plan will serve as a blueprint for managing growth and development within the County for the next 10 to 20 years.
They are currently in the first phase of this plan, which looks at existing conditions and how trends can shape future growth scenarios. The Master Plan will also help highlight the best practices for Boone County growth.
Missouri River travel resumes after demolition of old Rocheport Bridge
About a 200-foot section of the Missouri River has been cleared so far after 6 million pounds of steel were dropped into the water on Sunday morning.
River travel was temporarily halted as the old Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport was demolished.
Mike Schupp, the project's director from the Missouri Department of Transportation, said crews were able to clear 200 feet Tuesday afternoon to allow for boats to pass through the area.
Serve, Inc. begins annual month-long food drive for Callaway County residents
Serve, Inc., a nonprofit organization in Fulton, is committed to helping those in the community, but it's struggling to keep its food pantries stocked.
During the month of September, which is National Hunger Awareness month in the United States, Serve, Inc. is hosting its second annual food drive, Harvest for Hunger.
On average, Serve, Inc. feeds 725 families per month, and last year during Harvest for Hunger, Serve, Inc. gathered over 13,000 pounds of food.