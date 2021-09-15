CPS cancels some bus services Tuesday morning, credits shortage of drivers
A bus driver shortage lead to some buses being cancelled Tuesday morning. Columbia Public Schools sent an email asking families to plan ahead in the event a student’s bus route is impacted.
Superintendent Brian Yearwood said the district might have to take a different approach toward hiring new drivers in order to make sure all buses can run.
Employment shortages cause issues with school food shortages
A shortage of warehouse workers and truck drivers is forcing vendors to drop school food service programs. Since there aren't enough workers, there isn't a way to get the food to the schools.
Schools are struggling to find an alternative source and are having to turn to local grocery stores and other distributors to feed their students.
Petition to bring back LGBTQ, BLM displays at Columbia schools collects over 500 signatures
CoMo for Progress launched a petition to get LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter displays back in schools. This comes after Columbia Public Schools had displays removed from Smithton Middle School and Rock Bridge High School Aug. 27.
John Potter, the co-founder of Como Citizens for CPS Citizens for Accountability and Transparency, said, "it's about making things equal, so giving preferential treatment to one group over another, isn't fair."
Veterans United Foundation donates $750,000 for new Central Pantry location
A $750,000 donation from the Veterans United Foundation will help fund the Central Pantry's move to a new facility.
The gift, one of the largest received in the food bank's history, will be presented at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Food Bank.
Boone County hospital status green for first time in months
Boone County hospitals reached green status for the first time in more than three months. The hospitals had been at yellow status since June 29, meaning non-emergency patient transfers were postponed due to a lack of capacity or staffing.
The shift to green status indicates hospitals are functioning within their licensed bed capacity and are accepting patient referrals from other hospitals.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Rain will mainly stay south of the KOMU 8 viewing area this morning and clouds will exit around noon leading to sunny skies this afternoon. Temps will be cooler with highs in the lower 80s, quickly falling in the 70s this evening.
Low temps by Thursday morning may be in the upper 50s for many, especially over northern Missouri.