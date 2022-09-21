Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board in a 'bad place'; what's next for the board
Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board has been the topic of discussion for the past few months for various reasons. Monday's City Council meeting began and ended with a discussion about the board's future, which is currently uncertain for both board and council members.
There have been reported disputes between members, disputes between the board and police and disputes between the board and council members.
Ward 1 Council Member Pat Fowler brought up her concerns with how the board has been functioning at the very end of the council meeting on Monday.
"I don't know what the answer is," Fowler said. "But I know that we are in a really bad place."
CPS holds first of three informational meetings about new grading scale
Columbia Public Schools held the first of three public meetings Tuesday night to discuss the district's grading policy changes.
These informational sessions are to help parents learn more about the district's upcoming move to standards-referenced grading (SRG).
"Student learning is measured using 4-level scales, where Level 3 is the level of meeting the grade-level standard(s) through aligned learning targets," the website said. "Only academic achievement is ultimately assessed, as behaviors blended in can distort this."
All assignments previously had a grade floor of 50% no matter if they were turned in or not. Going forward the grade floor will be readjusted to 0 for assignments not turned in.
National Voter Registration Day kicks off registration events in Columbia despite confusing voting law
Several groups spread out across MU's campus Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day to register as many voters as possible before the Oct. 12 deadline.
Some groups are using unique methods to entice people to sign up. The Associated Students of the University of Missouri (ASUM), a non-partisan political organization on MU's campus, set up on the Francis Quadrangle with four puppies.
ASUM also had booths outside Memorial Union and the Student Center, which were handing out free cacti and cookies.
Missouri Senate income tax bill set to move to a vote Wednesday
The Missouri Senate gave a first-round approval to Senate bills 3 and 5, which would lower the income tax rate to 4.95% in 2023, during Gov. Mike Parson's special session Tuesday.
The bill was proposed by Sen. Lincoln Hough (R) and Sen. Andrew Koenig (R).
Members of the Senate are expected to vote on the bill Wednesday before it can move to the House.
Katy Trail to see intermittent closures Thursday due to Rocheport Bridge construction
Sections of the Katy Trail will be closed intermittently Thursday due to construction of the Rocheport Bridge.
Areas impacted are between the Rocheport trailhead and the Burr Oak trailhead.
Because most of the work should be happening throughout the middle of the day, Baldwin recommends using the trail in the morning or late evening to avoid closures.
One person killed after house explosion in Maries County
A Vienna man was killed after a house explosion in Maries County Tuesday morning.
Wayne Boeckman, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maries County Sheriff's Deputy Major Scott John. Next of kin has been notified, and no foul play is suspected.
Major John said the explosion is still under investigation. He said the state fire marshal and the Missouri Propane Commission were at the scene.