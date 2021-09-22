'This is the America that African Americans have to live in': CPS parent reacts to state rep's objection to music video
After State Rep. Chuck Basye called a music video shown in an AP U.S. Studies course at Hickman High School "highly inappropriate subject matter," one parent said it provides value to the curriculum.
"This video represents what the Black community is struggling with," Amanda Mims said. "Yes, it makes you uncomfortable, but sometimes the truth makes you uncomfortable."
Basye says there's subject matter that's inappropriate for young people. He called for CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood to resign due to the district's "refusal to address parents' concerns."
EmVP: Public health nurse leads vaccination effort in Boone Co.
Trina Teacutter, the public health nursing supervisor for the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, said she's ready to send COVID-19 packing.
With over 20 years of experience in public health, Teacutter's team said she's the perfect one to help the community kick out COVID-19.
Teacutter has led the department's mission to organize Boone County's COVID-19 vaccine clinics using her experience organizing similar efforts like the annual flu shot.
At-home COVID-19 tests have a limited supply in Columbia
As some Mid-Missourians are having issues getting into COVID-19 testing centers, some local stores are selling out of at-home testing kits.
Some stores said their tests had been on back order for weeks, while others said they would sell out as soon as they get their shipments.
President Biden said he intends to increase accessibility of at-home testing kits in his COVID-19 action plan.
Hearing scheduled for state's lawsuit against CPS mask mandate
Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs will hear motions for the first hearing in the state's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools' mask mandate next week.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit on Aug. 24. The lawsuit named CPS, its Board of Education, its board members and Superintendent Brian Yearwood as its sole defendants.
The lawsuit includes three counts, including that "mandates are unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious and that the mask mandate is unlawful as to school children."
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
That's right! Wind chills...We are now in that time of year where temps are cold enough for wind chills to be possible. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the middle 40s.