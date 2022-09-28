Driver fatalities in mid-Missouri are on pace to pass last year's numbers, and it is not going to be close.
According to Missouri's Highway Patrol, there were 79 vehicle-related fatalities in 2021.
As of September 26, 2022, the current total is 66.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been proactive in encouraging drivers to make safer decisions while driving.
"Make sure you put down the phone, you know, make sure that you and everybody else in your vehicle has a seat belt on, make sure that you're driving the appropriate speed limit," said Corporal Kyle Green of Troop F.
Over a year ago, the city of Columbia and Columbia Police Department officially opened the Molly Thomas-Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center.
It is a two-story building with a community meeting space, a projector, a TV, built-in speakers and a kitchenette.
It also has several notes on the doors that read, "Due to staffing shortages this lobby is not open." From there, it directs visitors to Boone County Joint Communications or the CPD headquarters downtown.
"We're facing issues of prioritization, where certain incidents take priority such as any elements of danger, compared to reports of past thefts, or anything like that, you know, due to staffing that those kinds of incidents do take priority," Christian Tabak, CPD's public information specialist, said.
The city of Columbia hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the construction of a new fire station. The new building will be know as Fire Station No. 11 and will serve the southwest portion of Columbia.
Construction on the project is currently underway, as workers prepare the ground for the building's foundation, located at 6909 Scott Boulevard.
Acting Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said this fire station will bring immediate relief for Fire Station No. 6 and No. 7.
CFD anticipates construction on the fire station will be complete by late summer of 2023.
A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning after falling from the Rocheport Bridge.
The worker, employed by Lunda Construction Co., experienced an apparent safety equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River below, according to Derek Lepper, deputy project director from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The worker suffered minor injuries and was able to swim to shore where he was quickly transported to a local medical facility, Lepper said. The worker's current condition is unknown.
Lepper coined the incident as a "freak accident," which was reiterated by a representative from Lunda Construction.
American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region are moving quickly in response to the danger presented by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
According to a news release, Red Cross responders are converging to provide critical support as the hurricane gets closer to landfall.
As of Tuesday morning, nearly 100 disaster responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region have reported for duty, with more than 20 volunteers and staff in-route or on the ground in Florida, the release said.
Approximately 40 more responders are on standby with four emergency response vehicles (ERV's) departing later this week.
The rest of the week will be very mild during the day and chilly in the evenings and mornings with highs in the lower to middle 70s by this weekend.
A strong hurricane, Ian, is about to make landfall later today as a category 4 hurricane with projected landfall around middle afternoon just north of Fort Myers, Florida.