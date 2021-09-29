Missouri exploring a ‘test to stay’ school quarantine alternative
New director of the Department of Health and Senior Services Donald Kauerauf says the state is working on a "test to stay" quarantine alternative.
This option allows close contacts to stay in school without quarantining as long as they keep testing negative for COVID-19.
Specifics are still being worked out for what a test to stay model may look like in Missouri.
Judge denies Schmitt's request to immediately halt CPS mask mandate
Judge Brouck Jacobs denied the state's request to immediately halt Columbia Public Schools' mask mandate.
Jacobs first denied CPS' request to dismiss the case totally before also denying the state's motion for class action certification. If the class certification were granted, it would have applied to all public school districts in the state that have a mask policy.
State attorneys promise to keep pursuing the lawsuit against forcing students to wear masks in schools.
Boone County Commission heard public comment regarding courthouse murals
The Boone County Commission heard public comment Tuesday night on whether to keep or remove two murals that are currently in the Boone County Courthouse.
One of the arguments for leaving the murals up is that they have value both as art and history, while the argument for taking them down is that they feature offensive imagery that depicts a violent history in Boone County.
5 Missouri boarding school employees charged with abuse
Five private Christian boarding school employees will be charged for abusing students.
The Agape Boarding School employees face a total of 13 counts of felony assault. This comes after the Missouri Attorney General's Office's recommendation of prosecuting 22 staff members on behalf of 36 victims.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked Governor Mike Parson to take his office off the case because not all recommended staff members were being prosecuted.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Temps across the region will be cooler today due to extra afternoon clouds and possibly a few isolated showers between Columbia and Kansas City.
Rain will become likely into Thursday afternoon and will continue off and on through Friday and Saturday.