Columbia City Council votes to approve school resource officer program for Columbia Public Schools
The council voted on and approved the School Resource Officer (SRO) program for the 2023-2024 school year. The approval included a cost sharing agreement between the city of Columbia and Columbia Public Schools, and is budgeted to compensate up to four SROs. This agreement is similar to previous SRO agreements.
Andrew Hutchinson, a LiUNA local 955 union representative spoke on the benefits of paid family leave. LiUNA represents over 200 city workers in Columbia. Hutchinson advocated for 12-week paid family leave along with full wage replacement.
Court documents: Man brought loaded rifle to Columbia bar after he was denied entry
A California man who reportedly brought a loaded rifle to a Columbia bar after he was denied entry Saturday night has been charged with three felonies.
Gamaliel Martinez, 34, of Fresno, California, was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Court documents say an employee at Eastside Tavern denied Martinez entry to the bar Saturday night because Martinez was "too intoxicated." Martinez then left the bar on East Broadway and came back 20 minutes later with a loaded rifle, court documents said.
Highway Patrol reports increase in traffic crashes, fatalities this Labor Day weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol saw an increase in crashes and fatalities this year during the long Labor Day weekend compared to 2022.
The Highway Patrol started the counting period for the weekend on Friday at 6 p.m. and ended the period on Monday at 11:59 p.m.
MSHP reported 306 crashes in its preliminary statistics. From those crashes, they reported 146 injuries and nine fatalities.
Columbia police encourage public to attend the annual Neighborhood Watch meeting
The Columbia Police Department and Columbia Neighborhood Watch (CNW) invites the public to attend the annual Neighborhood Watch meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in conference rooms 1A and B at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.
Neighborhood Watch has long worked with Columbia police to ensure the community's safety. The evening will include CNW's "State of the Watch" presentation and remarks from Columbia Interim Police Chief Matt Stephens.