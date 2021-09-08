Columbia City Council discusses proposed 2022 budget
The Columbia City Council discussed and heard input on the nearly $450 million 2022 budget.
Discussions included how to use $22 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding.
The budget presented had $3 million out of the $22 million going towards homelessness and $3 million towards mental health care.
Ashland Board of Aldermen votes down annexation proposal
The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted down a proposal that would have annexed 15 acres of land for commercial development near Ashland.
Over 40 residents had signed letters against the annexation, fearing that the development of Lakeside Ashland and the proposed development of East Hayes Road will create traffic and cause issues for the neighborhood.
Sheriff's office releases details on UTV crash that injured Rock Bridge baseball players
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the UTV overcorrected and hit a storm drain, flipping the vehicle with the five Rock Bridge freshmen baseball players on board. Three players were ejected from the UTV and transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Wrong inmate released from Randolph County Jail turns herself in
Ellen R. Goble turned herself in late Monday night after she was mistakenly released from Randolph County Jail last weekend.
Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Goble had been allowed to switch cells with another inmate and that switch may not have been properly documented. Goble is now being charged with escape and fraud after turning herself back in.
"We want this to be a safe spot for them:" Reentry Opportunity Center hosts relocation grand opening
The Reentry Opportunity Center is a part of a non-profit organization, In2Action, which provides services to people recently released from jail or prison and those under supervision in the criminal justice system.
The new center offers video games, a basketball net, couches, coffee, snacks and more to provide an environment where people wanting to do the right thing can hang out with people who have similar goals.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Temperatures will be lower 80s this afternoon with abundant sunshine. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north with winds gusting up to 25 mph.