Blair Oaks School Board unanimously votes to remove its transgender policy
The Blair Oaks School Board decided on its controversial transgender student policy Tuesday, where it voted to unanimously remove the policy and instead adopt a blanket discrimination policy.
Despite being one of many mid-Missouri districts with a transgender student policy, Blair Oaks' policy particularly became a topic of discussion after the News Tribune published an opinion piece online in May. The piece disapproved how the district's policy was introduced to the public and voiced concerns about "biological males" using the restroom with "biological females."
Columbia police answer questions about 'no-action' police stops
Columbia Police offered an explanation to why 875 traffic stops in 2021 resulted in 'no action.'
Columbia Police Lieutenant Clint Sinclair and Sergeant Derek Moore appeared before a committee that advises Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones on Tuesday. The officers were invited to answer questions about why so many traffic stops result in no action being reported.
The officers said it was largely because of bureaucratic red tape.
Recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the November ballot after attempts to keep it off
The Missouri Supreme Court has decided not to hear the case from an out-of-state woman to take recreational marijuana legalization off the November ballot. Tuesday was the deadline for opponents of marijuana legalization to get courts to determine whether the petition will be left on the ballot for voters to decide.
Workers repair damage after Jefferson City High School bus crash
Workers were at Jefferson City High School Tuesday morning repairing the damage that came as a result of a bus crash Monday afternoon.
Nine student-athletes were injured after a school bus operating for Jefferson City High School crashed down a hill and through a parking lot.
Boone County health department opens COVID booster appointments for Thursday
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold a clinic this Thursday to give out bivalent booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
The health department will offer doses from 2 to 6 p.m. You must sign up for an appointment here.
Health insurance and ID are not required. Other COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at this clinic.
Forecast: A hazy sky may be noticed Wednesday due to wild fires in the Pac. West
Wildfires in the Pacific northwest have become larger and now are big enough to push smoke and ash into the atmosphere, now being carried by the jet stream across the northern United States.
You may notice a more hazy sky today with less traditional blue in the sky and more of a yellow/orange hue. This is due to the smoke and ash particulate. Carbon absorbs other colors of the light spectrum but scatters reds and other 'warm' colors back to our eyes.