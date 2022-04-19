Columbia's new mayor talks trash collection, future goals
COLUMBIA - Monday night the city of Columbia swore in its newest mayor. Voters chose Barbara Buffaloe to be the city's next leader after Brian Treece announced he would not run for reelection.
KOMU 8's Emily Spain sat down with Buffaloe to talk about her hopes for the city, solutions for trash collection and what the biggest challenge she thinks the city is currently facing.
Columbia City Council to reconsider roll cart vote
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council in a 4-2 vote passed a motion Monday to reconsider putting the roll cart ban on the August 2 ballot.
At its April 4 meeting, the council voted to put the roll cart question on the August 2 special election ballot.
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer introduced the motion. He cited his belief that the two new members of the city council, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster, should have the right to vote on the ban.
City of Columbia waiting on additional safety precautions downtown amid shootings
COLUMBIA - In the nearly two months since the Columbia Downtown Leadership Council met to give updates on safety downtown, the city of Columbia is still waiting on the additional safety precautions the council planned.
"Otherwise we are still waiting on the city to install the permanent lights that we paid for in 2021," Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, said. "The city says that might take six to eight months."
Davis said there hasn't been many updates since the last meeting with regard to adding more cameras outside downtown businesses.
Barbara Buffaloe sworn in as Columbia mayor, Nick Foster joins city council
COLUMBIA – Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster were sworn in during a special meeting Monday afternoon. Both candidates won their respective races in the April 5 municipal election.
Buffaloe is the second female mayor in Columbia's history and the first female mayor in the 21st century. The city council is now made up of a majority of female council members.
Karl Skala will continue to represent the Third Ward until he faces challenger Roy Lovelady in a special election on Aug. 2. Skala and Lovelady both received 1,102 votes leading to the first ever tie in Columbia history.
Former employee sues CPS, citing retaliation for sharing concerns about student seclusion
Angela Jolley, a former Columbia Public Schools employee, is suing the district, alleging she was run out of her position after she shared concerns and photographs related to seclusion and isolation of students with disabilities.
The civil suit was filed April 12 in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court. It states district administration retaliated against Jolley, who had been a learning specialist at the Center of Responsive Education (CORE), after she told the district she photographed wooden, locked boxes that students were sent to for "time out" and publicly shared her concerns with district officials and state lawmakers. The photos were subsequently obtained by news outlets and the subject of reporting.