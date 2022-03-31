HERMANN − As a reaction to Noble Health suspending services at its hospitals in Mexico and Fulton, the Hermann Area District Hospital says it welcomes any patients who may have lost services.
The independent hospital in Hermann is located a little over an hour from Mexico and around 50 minutes from Fulton. Those needing medical help can now receive attention in Hermann if it's more convenient than going to hospitals in Columbia or Jefferson City.
Aiding patients coming from outer areas was a no-brainer for Hermann Hospital, according to administrator Dan McKinney.
"That's what we do on a routine basis, is take care of our population," McKinney said.
Although staffing shortages are an issue at most medical centers at the moment, McKinney said the hospital isn't worried about managing an influx of services.
"I don't see any problem with handling the increased work flow from what will come out of that direction," McKinney said.
McKinney said Hermann Hospital has reached out to employees of the two closed hospitals and offered a spot for them to work if they'd like to join its operations.
The hospital's goal of taking in more patients is to provide help in any way that it can.
"We're just trying to meet the needs of the population that's out there," McKinney said. "I know it's hard for all communities to lose services in their hospitals, so we're just trying to offer whatever assistance we can offer."