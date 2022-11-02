HERMANN - A Hermann man faces felony charges after he allegedly shot his gun toward his neighbor during a dispute on Halloween night.
Michael Simpson is charged with fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
The Gasconade County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Drive around 7:25 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.
A victim told deputies Simpson had come onto his property and began a verbal dispute. During the dispute, Simpson pulled a pistol from his waistband in a "threatening manner," according to the sheriff's office.
The victim said he "feared for his life" and fired his own pistol as a "warning shot" into the ground near Simpson, according to a probable cause statement.
Simpson then went to the road and fired nine shots from the pistol before returning to his residence, the sheriff's office said. The victim said he took cover and called 911.
Deputies said they contacted witnesses on scene who matched the victim's statement. They also found a shell casing from the victim's gun and multiple shell casings from the suspect's gun.
Simpson was taken into custody without incident to the Osage County Jail with a $10,000 bond. While in custody, Simpson told deputies he did not have a gun, denied firing shots and claimed he was being harassed, according to court documents.
The firearm was later seized from the suspect's home as evidence.
Deputies learned Simpson has a warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court out of Colorado. He also has a protection order in place that states he cannot possess a firearm.
An arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday morning.