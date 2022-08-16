GASCONADE COUNTY - A Hermann pastor was removed and suspended without pay after being charged for child sex abuse in Camden County late July.
Hermann United Methodist Church pastor John Hampton, Jr. was charged on July 27 with statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse, second-degree statutory sodomy, fourth degree child molestation and second-degree sexual abuse after allegations pertaining to the sexual abuse of children were brought against him.
A statement released by the United Methodist Church said that on Aug. 11, Bishop Bob Farr met with Hampton and removed him from his appointment to the Hermann and Rosebud United Methodist Churches.
The statement said that Hampton is not allowed on church premises until the investigation is resolved.
Farr also wrote officials do not believe any of the crimes took place on church property or with anyone associated with the Hermann or Rosebud United Methodist Churches.
Hampton was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond on Aug. 2.
Hampton's initial court appearance is set for Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.