HERMANN - The Hermann Police Department canceled an endangered person advisory shortly before midnight after reporting the girl had been found safe.
Police issued the advisory Tuesday after 9-year-old Adelle Moore went missing in the Robertsville area on Sunday.
At the time, police identified Sarah Hatfield as a suspect. Hatfield is Adelle's mother who does not have custody, according to Hermann police. Hatfield was allowed to take Adelle for a visit on the night of March 31 but never returned with her the next morning.
Hermann police said Hatfield had not answered any attempted phone calls by authorities, and her vehicle was located at the scene of a stolen vehicle in Cole County on April 4.
As of Tuesday morning no charges have been filed in the incident.