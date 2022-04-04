HERMANN - The Hermann Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing person incident that occurred in Robertsville on April 3.
The missing person is 9-year-old Adelle Moore. She was last seen in the Robertsville area.
Sarah Hatfield is the only possible suspect at this time. Hatfield is Adelle's mother who does not have custody, according to Hermann police. Hatfield was allowed to take Adelle for a visit on the night of March 31 but never returned with her the next morning.
Hermann police said Hatfield has not answered any attempted phone calls by authorities, and her vehicle was located at the scene of a stolen vehicle in Cole County on April 4.
The Hermann Police Department says anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the police department at 573-486-2211.