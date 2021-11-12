COLUMBIA − Santa's special helpers are working at Columbia Parks and Recreation to create personalized letters from Santa Claus.
Residents can purchase a letter addressed to their child from Santa and mailed from the North Pole.
The holidays are quickly approaching, and so is Columbia Parks' deadline for these letters. Letters cost $8 each and can be ordered until Friday, November 12. The order form and payment must be completed by Friday.
The department will email a PDF with the link to the Santa letter questionnaire. This includes questions about children's pets, siblings and any accomplishments or special recognition that Santa should know about. This PDF will assist the elves in helping Santa write the letters to each child.
The letter from Santa will arrive in the mail before Christmas.
To pay and confirm a Santa letter after submitting the form, call Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460.