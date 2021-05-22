COLUMBIA - Hickman High School held an in-person graduation on Saturday to celebrate their 2021 graduates.
Students were thankful the chance to receive their diploma in person at Mizzou Arena.
"I'm really grateful because a lot of people didn't get an in-person graduation and they're doing theirs online," graduate Alexis Stoel said. "I get to graduate with my friends. Even though we only graduated with half of our class, it was still really great.”
Students graduated in two separate groups throughout the morning and followed COVID guidelines. Masks were required for everyone in the arena and students were socially distanced in their seats.
“The first semester was really hard for me because it was all online," graduate Haley Bartholomew said. "And it was through zooms and it was so hard like not getting to see my teachers all the time and not getting to be there just just in person and it was really hard on my grades as well.”
Students walked up individually and received their diplomas, spectators were allowed to watch in the stands.
Battle High School Graduation will be held Saturday night at Mizzou arena.