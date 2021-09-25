COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools officials say they ended the Hickman High School homecoming dance early after they heard reports of someone with a gun at the dance.
In an email to parents, Hickman High School Principal Tony Gragnani said school staff, district security and the Columbia Police Department investigated the rumors, which were found to be "unsubstantiated."
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark says the dance ended 15 minutes early because "the rumors were causing too much disruption."
"Although this rumor has no credibility, we wanted to make you aware of the situation and let you know that the school is taking this incident seriously. We treat all threats, real or rumor, seriously," Gragnani said in his email to parents.