COLUMBIA - The Hickman High School Marching Band will get the opportunity to perform at Missouri's football on Saturday, something that hasn't been done since 1980.
Marching Mizzou will be in Jefferson City, marching in the Missouri Bicentennial Inaugural Parade, making them unavailable to perform at the pregame and halftime show.
Tom Sweeney, associate director of bands at Hickman High School, explained that Dr. Amy Knopps, director of athletic bands at MU, contacted him and the director, Denis Swope, in late August.
At the next rehearsal, Dr. Knopps came out to explain the situation and asked the Hickman band members if they would be willing to perform.
"The students were excited, and it was fun to watch the students as she was talking through it because you could literally watch their eyes get bigger," Sweeney said.
The band will fill in for the Tiger Walk, all of the pregame activities, performing their competition show, the Missouri Waltz, the fight song and the national anthem.
"Our show this year is titled "Untamed," and it is has an allusion to the jungle," Sweeney said. "We're using music from the Jungle Book movie, using music from Imagine Dragons so it just kind of has a very jungle theme to it."
In 2019, the Hickman band won Champion of Champions Marching Festival, a high school band competition hosted by MU.
As reigning champions, Hickman got the invitation to fill in at the game.
"It's a tremendous opportunity to showcase the Hickman Marching Band and Columbia Public Schools' music program. Just to have the invitation is an honor to be asked to fill in for Marching Mizzou. We're humbled and excited, both at the same time," Sweeney said.
Senior George Szabo has been playing the saxophone for seven years. He has been in the Hickman marching band since his freshman year.
"Marching band feels like a family to me. So it's very tight knit and we're all just really great friends in school and out of school. So it's really just a nice experience," Szabo said.
Szabo also said he is very excited for Saturday and that it will be great to have another performance under their belts.
The Hickman High School Marching Band has previously performed at a Missouri game, but it has been awhile. Once was in 1970 and the second time was in 1980.
"Both of those times, it was just an invitation to perform their competition show during the pregame activities. It was not asked to fill in for Marching Mizzou... So it's a big deal and a tremendous honor," Sweeney said.
He explained the band is a little nervous, but they have worked hard and worked out all the details. Some of the Marching Mizzou staff will not be going to Jefferson City, so they can stay behind and help guide the Hickman band.
Sweeney said they are fortunate to have some of the staff to help them and said it has been a great partnership.
Saturday's game takes place over MU's Family Weekend. According to the Columbia Missourian, on a Mizzou Facebook post announcing Marching Mizzou's performance, parents and friends expressed disappointment. Many bought tickets in advance for the family weekend with expectations that they would see Marching Mizzou for the entire game.
Mizzou Athletics has since accommodated for its absence, and said they will reserve the Nov. 13 game against South Carolina for band parents to return and see Marching Mizzou’s full performance. They will still hold its annual family picnic for families to enjoy, the Missourian reported.
Missouri will kick off against Southeast Missouri State at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field.