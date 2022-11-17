COLUMBIA — Additional law enforcement officials will be at Hickman High School Thursday after a threat spread on social media Wednesday afternoon.
In an email sent to parents shortly after 7 p.m., Principal Mary Grupe assured parents that the district is taking the incident seriously, but found no credible threat to student's safety.
"The safety and well-being of our students is always our number one priority," wrote Grupe. "We want all of our students to feel safe when they come to school."
KOMU obtained an image of the threat which originated from graffiti located in the bathroom stall. The text threatened a shooting on Thursday, followed by the individual saying 'I'm tired of people.'
Aside from increased police presence on campus, the school day will remain unchanged for students.
Grupe asks parents to talk to their students about the real impacts of threats like the one spread Wednesday.
"Please take a moment to talk to your children about the negative outcomes that can result from spreading rumors among their peers," Grupe continued. "If they hear something or see something, we want them to report it to an adult."
The incident is currently under investigation by school officials and local law enforcement.