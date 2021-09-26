COLUMBIA - A student who attended Hickman High School's homecoming dance Saturday spoke with KOMU 8 Sunday about how rumors of a gun brought the dance to an abrupt end.
A district spokesperson said administrators ended the dance 15 minutes early because the rumors of a gun were causing a disruption.
One Hickman High School freshman, who did not want to be identified, said the dance came to a chaotic end.
"And people started running. And I started running, too, because everyone was running. And people were like jumping over the fences. Whenever they sent out the email [that said] like everyone was escorted out. No one was escorted out. Everyone was just like jumping over the fences and going crazy," she said.
The student's mother said she picked her up from the parking lot of Aroma Coffee House across the street.
"We knew that something wasn't right and it was really scary down there," she said.
A CPS spokesperson said officers were present at the event and investigated the possible threat. She said district officials, security and law enforcement all found the threat wasn't credible.
The school's principal also sent out an email to parents that said in part, "Although this rumor has no credibility, we wanted to make you aware of the situation and let you know that the school is taking this incident seriously. We treat all threats, real or rumor, seriously."
