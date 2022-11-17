COLUMBIA − A Hickman High School student has been detained following a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall at the school, according to district Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia Police Department.
CPD said the juvenile was detained Thursday afternoon for "first-degree making a terrorist threat."
(1) We have detained a juvenile for first-degree making a terrorist threat in connection to the threat incident at Hickman High School. This investigation is ongoing and additional information may be available at a later time. pic.twitter.com/WpQ5mB2qnu— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 17, 2022
Yearwood sent a letter to parents and said the detainment came after a "thorough investigation by school and district administration, law enforcement and direct reports of information to administrators by Hickman students."
Yearwood said it was "never a credible threat" but that the district "takes all threats seriously."
"We also thoroughly investigate each threat regardless of its credibility," Yearwood wrote.
The district said threatening statements, rumors about threats to safety or hoaxes related to school safety are subject to punishment, which could include, but is not limited to, expulsion from the district.
A second male juvenile was detained by Columbia police late Wednesday night. The juvenile claimed credit for the threat, but police found he did not actually write the threat found on a bathroom stall.
"For an unknown reason, he took credit for it on social media," police said.
CPD also found that juvenile does not attend Hickman or any other school in the district, nor does he live in Columbia. He was released to his parents.
(1) Yesterday around 5 p.m. we became aware of a screenshot that was circulating through the Hickman High School student body regarding the threat of a school shooting sometime on Nov. 17. The photo being circulated was of writing in a girls’ bathroom stall inside the school.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 17, 2022
CPD became aware of the threat circulating on social media around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The photo showed writing on the girls' bathroom stall inside the school.
Yearwood said one of the challenges in the investigation was the number of times and the manner the photo had been shared.
"We asked families and students to help us in limiting the resharing of the post and to report anything they see or hear directly to administrators or a trusted adult," Yearwood said. "Many students and families did just that and we are thankful for their efforts."
CPD said they were "taking this seriously" and were working with CPS Safety and Security to put additional resources at Hickman High School. A KOMU 8 reporter was at Hickman Thursday morning and saw one Columbia police officer outside.
Parents expressed their concerns on Facebook Wednesday evening.
Parent Crystal Larabee said she chose not to send her son to school Thursday, even though he doesn't go to Hickman, out of an abundance of caution.
"I only live walking distance from Hickman so I did not feel safe," Larabee said. "I feel like they will take care of my child, but they can't take care of him and keep him safer than I can. I felt that if they can go and shoot at Hickman then why couldn't they go and shoot at another school? So I made the parental decision and kept my son home from school today."
Larabee's son, 10-year-old Cortez, said that her son sometimes feels scared to get on the bus at the stop by Hickman.
"I hate to tell my mom that I'm always scared to go to the bus stop, I'm always afraid to get off the bus stop alone," Cortez said. "I think that stop shouldn't be a bus stop because it's mostly where the shootings are over there."