COLUMBIA - Hickman High School senior Kevin Brooks made school history Wednesday when he signed to play e-sports for Columbia College.
Brooks became the first student from Hickman to sign to play e-sports at a local college.
"It's kind of hard to like put a specific word to it, but I'm just feeling really excited," Brooks said.
He's played e-sports for 12 years, since the first season of the game League of Legends.
"We had a thing where we had run out on the playground pretending to play the game," Brooks said.
For Hickman e-sports coach Andrew Bechtel, he said knew Brooks had the drive to make it this far.
"I'm really excited for Kevin," Bechtel said. "He's had potential ever since he arrived, and he's definitely lived up to that every season."
Brooks is part of a successful team at Hickman.
Hickman principal Tony Gragnani said he has watched both Brooks and the program grow.
"It's just been amazing to watch them go from freshmen, extremely talented, to becoming such a dominant force in League of Legends across the country, and being arguably the best high school team that we have in the United States," Gragnani said.
Hickman has a "Gaming Crib" which the team uses to practice. There are rows of computers and multi-colored lights embedded into the ceiling. The lab was built during Brooks' second year at Hickman.
"I think what I have done is really a statement of what the Columbia community has done," Gragnani said. "E-sports can be a pathway for our students have opportunities to other post secondary goals. And so that's what we see with Kevin who's achieving that today."
Brooks said as he starts his time at Columbia College, he's excited to join a new competitive community.
"I think I'm most excited to play with a team that all has the exact same goal as me like that super high competitive level," Brooks said. "I'm really excited to play on a team that has like that dedicated schedule that dedicated drive to improve into like, go win things."
As for the Hickman team, Bechtel said this is only the start.
"We're going to have more players going on to play at the collegiate level," Bechtel said. "So long as the collegiate scene is looking and growing. We're going to keep fostering that that feeder system here."
Brooks will start training for the Columbia College season in the summer.