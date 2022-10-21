JEFFERSON CITY - Over 3,000 athletes will participate in the World Skate Games this year, and one Columbia student will be part of this number.
Noah Zheng, an 18-year-old student at Hickman High School, will head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the World Skate Games this month to represent the United States.
"I love flying, so one of the things I'm looking forward to most is getting to fly," Zheng said.
Zheng began skating with his mom and sister around the age of 9 and was encouraged to perfect his craft after seeing his peers skate.
"One thing that helped me get better was just that we had other kids my age and we would just play around and discover new things that we could do," Zheng said. "If one person could do it, everyone else wanted to do it too."
At the National Championship in March, Zheng placed first in solo dance, first in team dance with his skating partner Lilly Gardner, and first in quartet with Team Future, qualifying him to compete in all three of these events at the World Skate Games this year.
Although Zheng is working to perfect his craft, he's also inspiring others while doing it.
"Noah's just been like a role model to young skaters because he's really good and a lot of kids want to be like that," said 13-year-old Ryan Neighbors, who has been watching Zheng skate for about five years.
Neighbors said Zheng has now become like a coach to him and his skating partner.
Both Zheng and Neighbors agreed that skating is a place for them to clear their heads, focus on their technique and just have fun.
The World Skate Games will be held from from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13.
Zheng will be competing on the following days:
- Solo Dance: Oct. 25, 1:50 to 3 p.m.
- Solo Free Dance: Oct. 26, 8:50 to 9:25 p.m.
- Solo Free Dance: Oct. 27, 5:50 to 6:35 p.m.
- Couples Style Dance: Oct. 28, noon to 1:50 p.m.
- Couples Free Dance: Oct. 30, 2 to 3:50 p.m.
- Quartet: Nov. 6, 5:35 to 6:50 p.m.
Zheng says if anyone would like to support him, you can donate to his Go Fund Me account, which will help cover the cost of travel expenses.
The World Skate Games can be streamed online.