HIGBEE − Residents in Higbee are voting on a mayor for their small town with a population of fewer than 500 people.
The mayoral election will decide between two candidates: current Mayor Carl Wheeler and long-time resident Rick Switzer.
Both candidates have said they are glad the race is coming to an end, after what they call a long past few months.
“It's got pretty dirty, and I've been accused of a lot of stuff. My house has been painted on,” Switzer said.
Monday night, Switzer’s house was vandalized. The vandal wrote, “Carl 4 Mayor” and other profanities on the back of his house.
In January, Wheeler said he had the tires on his side by side slashed. He said he also stays entirely off social media to avoid seeing mean posts written about him.
“You’d think I was running for president of the United States,” Wheeler said. “I see no reason for what they're doing.”
Both candidates said they have plans to improve the community and are looking forward to people being able to come together again.
“It's a nice little community, or I think it is. I was raised up here, went to school here,” Wheeler said. “I'd say it's if it wasn't for all the mudslinging, it’d be a perfect community.”
Wheeler said he hopes to complete some of the projects he has started, like finishing the construction of the new Dollar General in town.
Switzer said he has a number of plans for the town as well -- including building a new city hall and developing the housing market in town.
“I say Higbee is my favorite place in the world. It really is,” Switzer said. “People know everybody, people are blue-collar, hard-working people, and we take care of our own. Just great to see.”
Voting for the election ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.