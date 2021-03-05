HIGBEE - Higbee is normally outmatched in fan attendance by opposing teams, but that won't be the case Friday night.
The Higbee High School boy’s basketball team moved their Class 1 State Quarterfinal game to Glasgow High School to allow more fan attendance.
With the game being moved to Glasgow, Higbee can now have 400 roaring Tiger fans in attendance.
This will be the most fans allowed in a game for the Tigers since the start of the pandemic. This small town believes that with more fans comes more energy.
“When you get 400 versus 400, I think it’s gonna be a pretty exciting environment,” Higbee head coach Tanner Burton said.
The Higbee community is fully behind their boy’s basketball team. Once tickets were available for this game, they sold out quickly.
This is also the furthest the Tigers have ever gone in the postseason. The Higbee community knows how important this is not only for the team, but also for the town.
“It’s just gonna be historic for this community in my opinion,” Higbee High School music teacher Ethan Mann said. “I was excited and I’m not even in the school anymore.”
The Tigers have embraced their community and the community has embraced them right back. Prior to their victory against Northwest (Hughesville) in the sectional round, the Higbee police escorted the team out of town and even back into town.
Higbee players love their community, and the overwhelming support from them is giving the team confidence.
“It means a lot to have more tickets for our fans,” Higbee basketball player Luke Ritter said. “More fans means more confidence for us.”
As for the game, Higbee hosts Green City Friday at 6 p.m. With more fan attendance, Burton said this will give his team the opportunity to reach their full potential.
“They’re just going to play at a different level,” Burton said. “The thing is we haven’t reached our potential, and I think this is where you get pushed over that level, and I think that’s what we’re gonna see.”
With a win Friday, Higbee would play the winner of Delta and South Iron High Schools, but for now, the Tigers have their eye on a win against Green City as their fans will cheer and support their hometown team.