JEFFERSON CITY - With the recent approval of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, one local medical group is already seeing a high demand for the shot.
On Tuesday, the CDC recommended the use of the Novavax vaccine for adults 18 years and older.
The CDC said that unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, this new vaccine produces a different kind of technology by using protein subunits instead of mRNA.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said this vaccine provides a "more traditional" type of vaccine.
"If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated," Dr. Walensky said.
Ron Rockwood is the Director of Medical Services for Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG). He said he has already seen a high demand for the Novavax vaccine.
"We certainly have received an increase in inquiries here at JCMG regarding the availability of the vaccine, and if so, then when are we going to actually get it and when can they actually receive it?" Rockwood said.
He also said JCMG is looking forward to carrying the Novavax vaccine once it is available in Jefferson City for administration.
Dr. Laura Morris is a family physician at MU Health Care and the Co-Chair for MU's COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccine Committee. She said the Novavax vaccine is an "important option" for people who have yet to be vaccinated against the virus.
"This is a type of vaccine that is more traditional," Dr. Morris said. "This represents technology that we use for vaccines like Hepatitis B or for Influenza, so people are more familiar with this type of vaccine and might feel more comfortable to choose something like this."
She also said MU has gotten a lot of questions about this new vaccine and the hospital is preparing to order the vaccines and administer them as soon as possible.
Right now, the Novavax vaccine is also not available at JCMG, but Rockwood said he is having discussions with other vaccine experts on when it could become available for administration.