KINGDOM CITY - As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the cost of fuel prices are not only affecting drivers, but farmers.
A majority of farming equipment runs on diesel, and the average cost of diesel has shattered previous highs.
According to AAA, the average cost of regular gas is $4.32 a gallon and the average cost of diesel is now at $5.06.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the cost of diesel was at $3.15 a gallon a year ago.
Wise Bros. Inc. in Kingdom City specializes in selling equipment and farming on their land. With the price of diesel continuing to increase, there is worry about when this trend will end.
"Where is it going to stop, or is it going to stop?" Wise Bros. Inc. Vice President Harrison Backer asked. "We have a lot of uncertainty as a result of rising gas prices that makes everybody wonder what machinery is going to cost."
Backer said typically their tractors burn through a full-tank of gas per day, so spending $600 a day is not something they want to get used to.
Planting season for crops typically begins as the spring season starts. With the first day of spring on March 20, there is wonder of what might happen if gas prices continue to skyrocket.
"We just don't know what is going to happen," Backer said. "We don't know what our input costs are going to be, and since we don't know what are our input costs are going to be, it is hard to plan for what our bottom line is going to be."
The cost of fuel is not the only factor concerning farmers, as the prices of fertilizer, grain and wheat are also going up.
According to Backer, the price of fertilizer alone has seen around a 200% increase compared to usual costs.
Even with the prices of fuel seemingly not decreasing down anytime soon, Backer said that Wise Bros. Inc. will continue to operate as normally as they can.
"We will go ahead and plant, because that is all we have ever known how to do," Backer said.