COLUMBIA - OATS Transit in mid-Missouri is facing scheduling cuts due to an increase in gas prices.
Bill Holtmeyer is a Columbia resident who uses OATS transit. He said he uses the service around two times a week to get to his appointments.
"It's been very good," Holtmeyer said. "They were reliable. They gave me a time, if they confirmed it they were here. Their drivers were just excellent. Their equipment was very good and I just hate to lose them."
He said he called last week to set up times to be picked up for his appointments and said he was told that services would only be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to funding cuts.
Holtmeyer said he really enjoys using the transportation service and said he hopes it will go back to full capacity soon.
"Well, I'd like to know if its gonna be temporary or if it's gonna be permanent because it's a very good service," Holtmeyer said. "I've seen various riders on those buses. They've got good equipment and they've got a good scheduling service, and when you make an appointment you know they're coming."
Gary Anspach, the mid-Missouri regional director for OATS Transit, said the increase of gas prices is causing the service to cut down on time and days for transportation.
"With the increased costs of fuel and maintenance and just other higher prices of really everything, we've had to really look at some of the services we typically offer, and so currently we are offering the services in the city for Tuesdays and Thursdays," Anspach said.
He said OATS is funded mainly by the Federal Transit Association, along with local donations, grants and rider fares.
Anspach said they are constantly looking at bus routes and coming up with a plan to continue services even while on a budget.
"We are constantly looking at our routes and the days of services that we provide and we try to, you know, consistently evaluate where those routes and days and times all make sense," Anspach said.
He said OATS will continue to update its website and bus schedules to accommodate changes made.
Anspach also said people can call the service at 1-888-875-6287 if they have questions or if they need to speak with someone about specific ride times.