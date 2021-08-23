JEFFERSON CITY – Workers continued to get their outdoor jobs done Monday while experiencing the peak of heat in mid-Missouri.
According to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, temperatures are predicted to reach as high as 98 degrees the week of Aug. 23 and are predicted to feel as hot as 105 degrees or higher.
These high temperatures are nothing new to Shawn Sachs, a Jefferson City Parks worker who spent Monday morning mowing the Jefferson City Police Department lawn.
“You just got to take breaks and drink as much water as you can,” Sachs said.
Sachs has worked part-time for seven years with Jefferson City Parks and has become accustomed to the heat. He said given his experience and working in these conditions, he cannot emphasize enough how vital it is to take breaks.
His work days average three to six hours depending on the number of lawns needing to be mowed. No matter the hours and the conditions, Sachs is always up for the job.
“I’m used to it by now,” Sachs said. “I can work in the extreme hot and the extreme cold.”