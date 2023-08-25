COLUMBIA - High school football is back and fans are excited to cheer on their teams. The heat has been a critical factor for the safety of players, coaches, and fans and that has caused many high school football games to be rescheduled for later times.
Even though the heat has been a big red flag since Monday, that's not going to stop Rock Bridge High School fans from tailgating prior to the game and enjoying the start of the season.
Rock Bridge parents and cheerleaders were prepared with tents and a lot of refreshments.
Despite the hot temperatures, Ben Canlas informs us how he was preparing to stay cool but also be able to enjoy the tailgate.
"It's been a great tailgate it's a little bit warm, so we're making sure to drink a lot of water and keep out of the sun with plenty of shelters and of course wear a good hat," Canlas said.
Even 10-year-old Carter Youngblood, says " I use my hat as a fan to help with the heat and dump water on my head."
Rock Bridge fans weren't phased by the heat and were ready for their Bruins to compete in their home opener.