COLUMBIA - A high speed chase resulted in a crash on Citadel Drive off East Brown School Road in north Columbia around 8 p.m. Friday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told KOMU 8 News that one 17-year-old female has already been arrested.
BREAKING: A police car chase ended on Raleigh Drive just moments ago. Police say that a 17 year old female was arrested. @KOMUnews— Zoie Henry (@zoiehenrynews) February 20, 2021
MHSP said a group stole a car, then drove it into a residential neighborhood where it crashed into another car. Three other teens fled the scene.
