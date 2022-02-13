COLUMBIA - Ahead of the Super Bowl, shoppers stocked up for parties and family get-togethers. However, some shoppers were surprised by the high prices at grocery stores.
Dixie Richey is a retiree on fixed income. She said she’s been tracking the prices slowly rising in grocery stores throughout the area.
“I’m sure our party is more expensive even though it’s just the two of us because the food is more expensive,” Richey said.
CNBC reported that inflation rose 7.5 percent in January – the highest reading since February 1982.
This has impacted the everyday products consumers purchase at the grocery store. According to NBC's grocery store price tracker, the national average for egg prices rose the fastest last month and orange juice prices increased the most.
Even with the price hike, Richey said she’s excited to root for the Bengals alongside her husband. Richey told me they are planning for pizza, frozen raspberry pie and ice cream for their watch party tonight.
Samantha Johnson, a local elementary school student, said she was excited for her family’s party tonight.
“We are going to have a big feast in the living room,” Johnson said excitedly. “We are going to be eating some seafood and crackers and cheese.”
Johnson told me she’s not sure who she's rooting for yet.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in the Super Bowl at 5:30 CST on NBC.