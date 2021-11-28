MISSOURI - After a busy Thanksgiving weekend, many people buckled up, started their cars and began their commute back home Sunday morning.
"I left at about 8 a.m. this morning, headed from Kansas City all the way to Huntsville, Alabama." traveler Zach Hickman said.
With lots of drivers headed home, it means the drive could take longer than usual.
"With as long of a drive I'm making it's hard to avoid all the traffic," Hickman said.
Some people had a plan for their drive. David Siodlarz left at 6:30 a.m. Monday to start his commute from Bedford, Iowa to Nashville, Tennessee.
"I don't like to drive at night and with the traffic, I know the traffic isn't bad out here now, but I leave early and I get home around four o'clock," Siodlarz said.
Others decided to leave whenever they were ready, and hope to avoid any additional traffic.
"We had no game plan we were just trying to get home in time for the afternoon football game, traffic is going to be unavoidable no matter what time you leave," Todd Newton said.
Plan or not, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said increased traffic and congestion on the road makes it one of the most dangerous weekends to drive.
"It's the same things that we usually have during the holidays, where people are just going entirely too fast," Missouri State Highway Patrol Information Officer Corporal Kyle Green said. "And there is a lot of traffic out. So make sure that you know, you slow down, make sure that you're not following too closely."
The stop and go traffic is what causes many of the road collisions people encounter. Green said most of the time when people reach a crash they're on their phone and try to record the collision. He said if the roadway is blocked, it's best to avoid the crash as much as possible.
"Pulling off onto the shoulder would be the best option that way allow the emergency vehicles to get to the victims of that crash," Green said.
Hickman said he tries to be off his phone as much as possible to avoid any collisions or issues. He also relies on a little caffeine.
"Lots of coffee and lots of breaks," Hickman said. "It's also nice to have another person I can switch off with if I need to."
Newton said he keeps his family safe by keeping his kids occupied with headphones so they're not a distraction, and also keeping to the rules of the road.
"That way we don't have to worry about them we can just concentrate of the road," Newton said.
Green said he expects traffic to be most busy from 2 p.m. to around 10 p.m. Sunday.