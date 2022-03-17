COLUMBIA - For the first time since May of 2019, mortgage rates have climbed 4%.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to rein in surging inflation. The central bank announced Wednesday that it would hike interest rates for the first time since 2018.
These changes have caused construction companies to worry about the spring home building season. Builders have long highlighted supply-side limitations and increased construction costs as impediments, but the prospect of higher interest rates is putting them even more under pressure.
Jeff Hemme, owner of Hemme Construction, said the feelings other construction companies have is not one that he currently has.
"So, I don't know what the magic number is," Hemme said. "The interest rates are going to have to be significantly higher before it really impacts us in mid-Missouri."
Hemme said there are two other factors that are currently causing issues with the company.
"It's the lack of materials, getting them and being on allocation with materials and waiting extending times," Hemme said. "Equally, no sub-contractors, we lack."
While Hemme may not be worried about the increased in interest and mortgage rates, some other construction companies possibly will.
A few experts believe that the war in Ukraine could lead the rates to increase even more, which could lead to more issues for home builders and buyers.
"Investors are reacting to the escalating conflict in Ukraine," said George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com. "Expect further supply chain interruptions to increase consumer pricing pressures."
MU economics professor Martha Steffens said the rates are rising, but it hasn't stymied the buying market. However, it could cause some backlash.
"Yes mortgages have risen, but not by such a large amount that's going to dampen a lot of the demand," Steffens said. "A lot of people are still concerned that mortgages may go up even higher, so that even wets their demand to buy now."
The expense of homeownership is rising. According to Ratiu, not only are home prices rising, but the monthly mortgage for a buyer of a median-priced property will be more than $340 higher than it was a year ago at today's rates.