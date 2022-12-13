OSAGE COUNTY - The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, federal officials confirmed Monday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture sent samples to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
HPAI is known to be deadly in domesticated poultry, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it does not present an immediate public health concern, nor presents a food safety risk.
The MDA says officials have quarantined the affected premises, and nearly 20,000 birds were depopulated. The MDA news release did not expand on which commercial property was affected.
MDA officials also are working with federal partners on additional surveillance and testing in the area around the affected flock.
Poultry producers are encouraged by MDA to tighten their biosecurity practices around their farms. Producers should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to a local veterinarian or the state veterinarian’s office at the MDA at 573-751-3377.