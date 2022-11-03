COLE COUNTY − Highway 179 between Route R and Scott Station Road has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash.

A Jefferson City/Cole County traffic alert was sent just before 10 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one injury was reported after the tractor-trailer overturned.

The southbound and northbound lanes of the highway were closed for over an hour as crews cleaned up the scene.

