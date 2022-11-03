COLE COUNTY − Highway 179 between Route R and Scott Station Road has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash.
A Jefferson City/Cole County traffic alert was sent just before 10 a.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one injury was reported after the tractor-trailer overturned.
Troopers are investigating a one vehicle injury crash on MO 179, north of Jefferson City, in Cole County. The roadway is blocked as the tractor trailer overturned and it will take time for responding crews to upright the vehicle.We will let you know when the roadway opens. pic.twitter.com/H2R4uPPgdv— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) November 3, 2022
The southbound and northbound lanes of the highway were closed for over an hour as crews cleaned up the scene.