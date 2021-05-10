MORGAN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Morgan County.
According to a tweet from MSHP Troop F, the roadway on U.S. Highway 50 at State Route 5 in Morgan County was blocked from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
State Troopers are concluding the fatal crash investigation on US 50 at MO 5 in Morgan County. More crash information will be released shortly. pic.twitter.com/MJfHdLuAiE— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 10, 2021
Troopers advised to avoid the area and to find a different route.
As of 2:30 p.m., a crash report was not available online.
