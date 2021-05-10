MORGAN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Morgan County.

According to a tweet from MSHP Troop F, the roadway on U.S. Highway 50 at State Route 5 in Morgan County was blocked from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Troopers advised to avoid the area and to find a different route.

As of 2:30 p.m., a crash report was not available online.

For live updates, visit KOMU.com/traffic.

