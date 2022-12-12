JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident.
An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries.
JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: HWY 54 WEST BOUND, EAST OF THE MISSOURI RIVER BRIDGE IS DOWN TO ONE LANE DUE TO A MULTIPLE VEHICLE INJURY ACCIDENT.— JeffersonCityPolice (@JeffCityPolice) December 12, 2022
The alert came in around 4:40 p.m. Monday. A KOMU 8 reporter saw tow trucks pull away two totaled cars around 6 p.m., when the lane reopened.
Online cameras on the Missouri Department of Transportation's website showed traffic backed up toward Holts Summit on Highway 54 and near Claysville Road off of Highway 63.
