AUDRAIN COUNTY - A resurfacing project on Highway 54 near Mexico is set to begin Thursday.
The 11.5 mile-stretch improvement plan will go from Route J in Mexico to Highway 19 south junction near Martinsburg.
Work will be done during daytime hours excluding city limits and extending to near the airport, which will be conducted during nighttime hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
While crews are working, traffic will be reduced to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be placed for the duration of the project.
Motorists will be directed through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding the public to remain cautious when traveling and be attentive to protect the safety of crews.
All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.