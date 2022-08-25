COLE COUNTY − The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City opened early after repairs were made over the last week.
The project to repair the ramp began last Wednesday and was supposed to take approximately two weeks.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said repairs were needed, but they were not as extensive as they thought.
“We are happy to report the earlier-than-anticipated opening of the ramp,” MoDOT Assistant Central District Engineer Randy Aulbur said.. “We are extremely grateful for the understanding and patience shown by commuters over the past week that this ramp has been closed.”
Aulbur said while the ramp is opening, one lane of the Route 94 overpass will remain closed until early September, while rehabilitation work shifts to that bridge. All work is weather permitting and could be delayed.