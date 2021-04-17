BOONE COUNTY — Construction on Highway 63, which is aimed at reducing the number of crashes along the highway, will begin on April 19. The work will occur at several intersections between Route H and Route M/Y near Ashland.
On average, roughly 30,000 vehicles travel this stretch of roadway at high speeds each day, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said in a news release. Turns onto and off of the roadway can pose a considerable risk for serious and fatal injury crashes.
Crews will implement deceleration lanes, acceleration lanes and other features, including J-turns, at multiple intersections along the highway. This includes the intersections of Highway 63 at Angel Lane, Minor Hill Road, Martin Lane, New Salem Lane and Loy Martin Road.
The use of J-turns is expected to help eliminate right-angle crashes and has been shown to reduce injury and fatal accidents by more than 50%.
Construction will begin on Monday, April 19. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
Single lanes may be closed at each construction site and delays are possible. MoDOT is encouraging drivers to watch for work zones, obey all traffic signs and allow plenty of room for crews on the road.
The project will be completed by S & A Equipment & Builders, LLC, which submitted the low bid of $4,418,755.87.
Work is weather-permitting and could be delayed. For information about this project, visit the project's website or call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook or Twitter for more updates.