COLUMBIA — Both lanes on southbound Highway 63 over Interstate 70 were closed due to a vehicle collision around 6:05 p.m., according to Boone County Joint Communications.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision Highway 63 southbound over I70. Lanes are closed, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) May 17, 2021
An officer at the scene told a KOMU 8 reporter that a pedestrian entered the highway, causing a collision.
BREAKING: There has been an accident on Highway 63 near Conley Rd due to a pedestrian entering the highway. The highway is currently closed as police are beginning to take a closer look at the scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hQNqCWwXJe— Jacob Murphy (@JacobMurph55) May 17, 2021
Officers later reported that the pedestrian, Steven J. Ledbetter, 49, is from Columbia. Ledbetter was attempting to walk east across the highway when he walked into the path of the vehicle.
Bystanders at the scene said they saw someone laying in the middle of the road. Officials asked bystanders to stay near their vehicles alongside the edge of the highway.
Ledbetter was transported by EMS to a local hospital with serious injuries. Drug/alcohol impairment was considered a factor for Ledbetter, as well as rainy conditions for the driver.
Highway 63 began to reopen around 7:15 p.m., after Columbia Police and the fire department cleared the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is released.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.