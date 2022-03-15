JEFFERSON CITY - A Mexico man is in custody after a chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended in a four-vehicle crash in Jefferson City Monday.
MSHP arrested 22-year-old Myron Mahaney on several counts: second-degree trafficking of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting or interfering with felony arrest and two counts of armed criminal action.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near the US-50 West exit to Dix Road, according to a crash report.
Mahaney was a passenger in a 2016 Nissan Rogue leading MSHP on a chase. The Nissan was traveling west on US-50 and took the Dix Road exit. The driver "failed to negotiate the turn" and hit a 2004 Honda Accord. The Honda spun and hit a 2020 Kia Telluride. After hitting the Honda, the Nissan continued northbound on Dix Road and hit a 2006 Chevrolet 3500 truck.
Troopers said they seized two loaded pistols, 219 grams of methamphetamine and more than $2,000 in cash from the vehicle.
Cole County EMS took both Mahaney and the driver of the Honda to SSM St. Mary's Hospital for minor injuries. Mahaney was later transferred to Cole County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
The Nissan carrying Mahaney was totaled. The Honda and the Chevrolet truck both had moderate damaged and were towed from the scene.