MONTGOMERY COUNTY − Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Philadelphia man on drug charges in Montgomery County on Monday.
Omar J. Steward is charged with a felony for trafficking methamphetamine, as well as unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
State troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 70 east on Monday afternoon, according to a crash report. During the stop, MSHP's K9 Rony alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. Troopers found 30 pounds of methamphetamine in a solution.
This is NOT the kind of ICE you put in your sports drink.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 22, 2022
State Troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding this afternoon on eastbound I-70 in Montgomery County. MSHP K9 Rony alerted to narcotics in the vehicle and troopers found 30 pounds of methamphetamine in a solution. pic.twitter.com/XxQ69cWgez
Steward was traveling from Philadelphia to Las Vegas in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu when stopped, MSHP said. Troopers also seized $1,132 in cash along with the drugs.
Steward is currently held in the Montgomery County Jail on a 24-hour hold.