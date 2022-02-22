MONTGOMERY COUNTY − Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Philadelphia man on drug charges in Montgomery County on Monday.

Omar J. Steward is charged with a felony for trafficking methamphetamine, as well as unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

State troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 70 east on Monday afternoon, according to a crash report. During the stop, MSHP's K9 Rony alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. Troopers found 30 pounds of methamphetamine in a solution.

Steward was traveling from Philadelphia to Las Vegas in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu when stopped, MSHP said. Troopers also seized $1,132 in cash along with the drugs.

Steward is currently held in the Montgomery County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

