MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified 29-year-old Kyle Barnes as the motorcyclist killed Thursday during a pursuit by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
Barnes, of Truxton, hit a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male who made a left turn on Missouri State Route 19 at Industrial Park Drive, according to a crash report.
Barnes was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m. The juvenile was not injured, according to the report.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the sheriff's department for details on the pursuit.
This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.