KINGDOM CITY — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 70 at Kingdom City early Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified the pedestrian as Fulton resident Clarence Guyton, 53.

The fatal hit and run crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 148.8 between 4 and 4:30 a.m. At least one vehicle was involved.

The vehicle and driver from the crash have not been identified or located, MSHP said.

A crash report said Guyton was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:54 a.m.

Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to US-54 in Kingdom City. Eastbound lanes were reopened around 7:15 a.m.

If you witnessed this crash or have helpful information, contact Cpl. Justin Turner at 573-751-1000.

