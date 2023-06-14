CAMDEN COUNTY − The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Wednesday afternoon.
Cpl. Kyle Green confirmed two people died after a crash on westbound U.S. Highway 54 in Macks Creek.
The Highway Patrol first reported the crash around 12:09 p.m.
Troopers are investigating a two vehicle injury crash on westbound US 54 in Macks Creek (Camden County).Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/q9zEpybg2B— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 14, 2023
The Missouri Department of Transportation says U.S. 54 is closed in both directions just west of Route J (Camdenton).
ALERT - U.S. Route 54, Camden County, is CLOSED in both directions just west of Route J, west of Camdenton due to a vehicle crash. Please use an alternate route until further notice.https://t.co/0iezU6gE9I pic.twitter.com/TKiWYsASxZ— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) June 14, 2023
Green did not have additional information to share. KOMU 8 will update this story as it becomes available.