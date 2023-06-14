CAMDEN COUNTY − The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Wednesday afternoon.

Cpl. Kyle Green confirmed two people died after a crash on westbound U.S. Highway 54 in Macks Creek. 

The Highway Patrol first reported the crash around 12:09 p.m. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation says U.S. 54 is closed in both directions just west of Route J (Camdenton). 

Green did not have additional information to share. KOMU 8 will update this story as it becomes available.

