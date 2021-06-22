CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash on Sunday in Camden County.
MSHP responded to the hit-and-run crash on Route MM near Spruce Lane around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
Ajmal Tarakai, 29, of Columbia, was driving east on Route MM when an unknown driver crossed the center line and hit Tarakai. The unknown driver then fled the scene.
Tarakai's vehicle was totaled in the crash. Tarakai was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
Authorities are still looking for the unknown driver.
Contact Troop F at (573) 751-1000 if you have any information relating to this incident.