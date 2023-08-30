ASHLAND − The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it has opened an investigation into Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards.
Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel said the city requested the Highway Patrol conduct an impartial investigation.
Edwards was placed on paid administrative leave on July 17. At the time, Michels said the leave was related to a "personnel matter" and that any information related to the leave "will be released when the matter is concluded."
MSHP Sgt. Darrin Haslag confirmed Wednesday that the state has opened an investigation into Edwards, but Haslag could not provide details "since it's an open investigation."
Following Edwards' leave, the Boone County Sheriff's Office assisted Ashland police with their daily operations. On July 27, Columbia police lieutenant Allen "Scott" Young was sworn in as interim Ashland police chief.
Edwards is still on paid leave as of Wednesday, according to Michels.